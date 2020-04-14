Coronavirus Pandemic: Pune Police Uses Aamir Khan’s Ghajini Avatar to Spread Awareness

It has been a long practice for Twitter handles of various police officials to use memes and contemporary characters to send across a public service announcement. Now, in order to make people wear masks whenever they step outside due to the viral pandemic, Pune police has an innovative meme.

Posted on Twitter through their official handle, the tweet features Aamir Khan in his 2008 film Ghajini’s look. In the movie, Aamir had different things tattooed on his body as his character suffered from short-term memory loss.

In the morphed picture, however, a more important reminder is visible over Aamir’s poster, which says, “Forget everything but don’t forget to wear a mask”. Also, Aamir’s angry face has been covered with a mask.

In the caption, the Pune police gave three-point instructions.

1. Wear a mask

2. Practice social distancing

3. Wash hands frequently

They further wrote, “You don’t need to cover your body with tattoos for that, do you? #OnGuardAgainstCorona”.

The wit and use of popular culture were appreciated by several netizens. A Twitter user said, “Excellent!! Sir but check carefully few people might have a tattoo ‘Home quarantine’”.

Another said, “Dear Pune police, you have created a friendly atmosphere between police and a normal citizen and your creativity has no match, accept a big hug from my side”.

