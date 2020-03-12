Coronavirus Pandemic Pushes Release of Akshay Kumar Starrer Sooryavanshi, Confirms Rohit Shetty

The release of Rohit Shetty's much-awaited cop film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus scare. The filmmaker released a statement on Thursday, confirming that Sooryavanshi will not be hitting the theatres on March 24.

Rohit posted on Instagram, "We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID – 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience..."

The World Health Organization on Wednesday called the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and issued a grim warning that the global spread and severity of the illness was due to alarming levels of inaction. The deadly virus is fast turning into a potential threat for showbiz and its effect can be seen on the entertainment industry too.

Delhi Chief Minister has declared that cinema halls in the national capital will remain shut till March 31. The box office fate of upcoming films will be affected, since it is advisable to avoid public gatherings to avoid getting infected by coronavirus.

As the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic, the release of James Bond film No Time To Die and Sony Pictures' Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway have already been rescheduled for later months in the year.