Coronavirus Pandemic: Release of Fast And Furious 9, A Quiet Place 2, Mulan, Sooryavanshi Delayed

Film releases across the globe are getting affected due to the coronavirus scare. The latest ones to join the list is director John Krasinski's A Quiet Place 2 and Universal Pictures' Fast And Furious 9. Krasinski released a statement confirming the delay of his film amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that Fast And Furious 9 has also been pushed till April 2021. It was supposed to hit the screens this Eid along with Laxmmi Bomb and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

#BreakingNews... Universal Pictures shifts #FastAndFurious9 to 2021... #F9: #TheFastSaga was slated for release on 22 May 2020... Will now release globally on 2 April 2021. #FastAndFurious pic.twitter.com/rs1yXdv5oo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2020

Not only this, many Hindi films have also been postponed. Apart from Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, the makers of Sir have also delayed their film.

Bearing in mind public health concerns & the advisory from the Health Ministry, we have decided to postpone the release of SIR. We look forward to sharing our film with our home audience in India and will announce an updated release date asap. @RohenaGera @TillotamaShome pic.twitter.com/VbCXPWNapo — Shiladitya Bora (@ShiladityaBora) March 12, 2020

Earlier, Akshay Kumar also tweeted about the delayed plans of Sooryavanshi's release.

Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CnNfMT6Kck — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 12, 2020

Walt Disney Co has officially postponed the theatrical release of Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers as well, citing an “abundance of caution.” The studio will announce new dates for a 2020 release later.

Other major movies that are still slated for release in the critical summer months include Warner Bros′ Wonder Woman 1984, on June 5, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, on June 24, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, on July 24 and Marvel's Black Widow on May 1.

(With inputs from AP News)

