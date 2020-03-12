English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Pandemic: Release of Fast And Furious 9, A Quiet Place 2, Mulan, Sooryavanshi Delayed

A Quiet Place 2, F9 (R)

Not only Hollywood, many Hindi films have also been postponed. Apart from Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, the makers of Sir have also delayed their film.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 12, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
Film releases across the globe are getting affected due to the coronavirus scare. The latest ones to join the list is director John Krasinski's A Quiet Place 2 and Universal Pictures' Fast And Furious 9. Krasinski released a statement confirming the delay of his film amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read: Coronavirus: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor Issue Advisory to Fans

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that Fast And Furious 9 has also been pushed till April 2021. It was supposed to hit the screens this Eid along with Laxmmi Bomb and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Not only this, many Hindi films have also been postponed. Apart from Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, the makers of Sir have also delayed their film.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar also tweeted about the delayed plans of Sooryavanshi's release.

Walt Disney Co has officially postponed the theatrical release of Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers as well, citing an “abundance of caution.” The studio will announce new dates for a 2020 release later.

Other major movies that are still slated for release in the critical summer months include Warner Bros′ Wonder Woman 1984, on June 5, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, on June 24, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, on July 24 and Marvel's Black Widow on May 1.

(With inputs from AP News)

