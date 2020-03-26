Coronavirus: Priyanka Chopra Co-writes Song with Nick Jonas That You Can Sing While Washing Hands

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness among their fans regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus and the ways to combat it. After sharing video messages for fans on a regular basis and conducting a live Instagram session with World health Organisation (WHO) doctors, Priyanka took up the Safe Hands Challenge.

Making the Safe Hands Challenge more interesting, the actress co-wrote a song with Nick that you may sing while washing your hands. “Wherever you are wash your hands, whoever you are wash your hands. It’s a simple thing to do, let’s do it for me and you, Whoever you are wash your hands," Priyanka sings in the video.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, she wrote, "I accept the #SafeHands challenge @DrTedros. One of the main takeaways from our IG live chat yesterday was the importance of washing your hands properly. It’s a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve. And here's a song to ensure you're doing this for at least 20 seconds. co-written by @nickjonas (sic)."

Priyanka further nominated, Nick Jonas, Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Kate Bosworth and Mindy Kaling for the Safe Hands Challenge.

You can watch the video here:

Not only this, Priyanka also urged her fans to donate and support the battle against COVID-19 infection. "Guys, let’s make it our duty to donate to @WHO and stand in solidarity to help flatten the curve (link is up in my bio 👆🏽) and please tag your friends and family below who are looking for answers and action steps 🙏 Thank you so much Dr Tedros and Dr Maria for taking the time, and thank you @glblctzn for everything you do. Everyone please be responsible, stay home and stay safe ❤️ #Covid19 #Coronavirus #WorldHealthOrganization (sic)," she said.

