Coronavirus: Rakul Preet Singh Shoots with Masked Crew, See Pic

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has urged her fans to stay indoors as much as possible and take precautions to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, some vaccines for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are expected to enter clinical trials as soon as possible in China, officials said at a press conference on Tuesday.

As the number of people infected with COVID-19 rise and death toll increases by the day around the globe, Rakul shared a masked selfie with her team on social media, stressing on the need to "think positive and fight coronavirus with a smile."

In her post, she mentioned that while shooting for a project could not be avoided, she and the entire crew took precautions. In fact, Rakul and her team can be seen posing for a selfie wearing breathing masks and with sanitizers in hand.

Captioning the post, Rakul wrote, "Please don’t step out unless absolutely necessary! Could not cancel today’s shoot but the entire team took precautions! don’t be paranoid but wise. Think positive and fight coronavirus with a smile (sic)."

