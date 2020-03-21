Coronavirus: Sara Ali Khan is Sticking to This Homemade Drink for Better Immunity

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is indulging in self care and is building her immunity amid the coronavirus pandemic in the world. Earlier, she advised her fans to take caution and was seen during multiple occasions wearing breathing masks. And now, Sara shared her secret to building better immunity as she posted a video on social media saying that she was drinking haldi ka doodh, which is an age-old and common recipe for recuperation in India.

Sara shared a boomerang video on her Insta stories saying that she was drinking turmeric mixed in milk for better immunity. She also urged fans to stay home and stay safe.

Sara recently attended the Ganga aarti in Varanasi with her mother Amrita Singh and even walked in the crowded streets of the city despite the coronavirus pandemic. Sara had posted a video on social media in which she is seen giving a short tour of one of the crowded streets of Varanasi, without wearing a breathing mask. This had also led to the Love Aaj Kal actress getting trolled for disregarding public safety norms.

In fact, Sara's much publicized visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, had drawn the ire of local pandits and saints. The local Kashi Vikas Samiti had raised objections to the actor's visit on the grounds that Sara in a non-Hindu, reported IANS.

