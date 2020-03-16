English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus Scare: Bipasha Basu, Riteish Deshmukh Condemn Runaway Patients

Actors Riteish Deshmukh, Bipasha Basu and filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to condemn 11 Coronavirus suspects with a history of travel to Dubai who fled a government hospital in Maharashtra.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 16, 2020, 8:50 PM IST
After 11 people with history of travel to Dubai, suspected of being infected with the Coronavirus ran away from a hospital in Maharashtra, Bipasha Basu and Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to express their concerns over it. While the actors were shocked with the attitude of the people involved, they also asked fans to trust the authorities.

Bipasha took to Twitter to condemn the carelessness of the involved persons. “How can people be so ignorant and irresponsible... we as citizens need to be aware and do everything possible for our govt to help us in this situation ... not add to it by being so frustratingly irresponsible. Shocked!!!!” she wrote.

Riteish Deshmukh also expressed similar concerns and tweeted, “This is so so irresponsible. Let the Government/ Medical Authorities help you. By isolating yourself you can de-risk strangers, your friends, your loved ones & get the right treatment. We all are soldiers, we all have to and we will fight this together. #IndiaUnited #coronavirus.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also took to Twitter to talk about this issue. He said that he was conflicted about it. “Disgusting lack of civic sense. Should their identities be made public so that they are sent into isolation immediately and people in general are alert? I’m a bit conflicted on this.”

While many people have commented on the celebrities' posts by showing support, many have pointed out the lack of basic amemities in these hospitals being the reason for people running away.

