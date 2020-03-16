Coronavirus Scare: Jason Momoa’s Meme is Urging People to Wash Hands

While the world is gripping with coronavirus outbreak, the need for spreading awareness is most valuable. According to the WHO advisory, washing hands regularly is one of the leading tools in keeping the deadly virus at bay.

Now, netizens have devised a new way to urge people to properly wash their hands. It is advised to wash hands for 20 seconds or till you sing the Happy Birthday song twice. The COVID-19 has infected over 170,000 people till now globally, while the number of infection in India has jumped to 115.

In a Facebook post, a tinge of passion was mixed in the sanitation incentive.

Shared in a group called ‘Mommies that keep it real’, the post said, “Wash your hands like you’re washing Jason Momoa”. It featured Momoa in his DC superhero Aquaman avatar, standing waist-deep in water.

Posted on March 4, the Facebook meme has been liked by more than 2,000 people, while shared over 33K times.

Facebook users obliged to the challenge.



One wrote, “Let the washing begin”, while another said, “I would love to”.

The trend picked up with several people posting similar photos of the actor as Aquaman across social media platforms.

While many netizens rose up to the occasion of washing Momoa, his reaction to the viral post has not been recorded. The sequel to his popular superhero film, Aquaman 2, is going to hit the screens in 2022.

