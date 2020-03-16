Coronavirus Scare: Justin Bieber to Amitabh Bachchan, Celebrities Urge Fans to Stay Home

The novel Coronavirus has been spreading across the globe and several musicians and sportspersons have called off their events and games. Amidst rapidly spreading pandemic, few celebrities are not just keeping themselves safe but are encouraging others to take precautionary measures too.

Recently, singer Justin Bieber took to his social media account to spread awareness over the necessity of isolating oneself to prevent the spread of the virus.

The 26-year-old singer uploaded a video of a person standing in his balcony and an image that had links to many funds that are operating for those affected by COVID-19.

Not just Beiber, songstress Taylor Swift too shared her concern through an Instagram story with her 128 million followers. She wrote, “This is the time to cancel plan, and truly isolate yourself as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable (sic).”

Ariana Grande too has urged fans to not showcase their frustration, and instead contact senators, writing, “We need them to support this plan. Everyone deserves to be financially supported and feel at home during this time.” Supermodel Naomi Campbell too was spotted wearing a hazmat suit, latex gloves, a mask and goggles at LA airport amid the coronavirus pandemic. She captioned the image, "Safety first NEXT LEVEL."

Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brother’s fame has posted an update on his Instagram writing, “We love you guys and we are praying for everyone’s safety and wellness. We’ll see you soon.” His wife Sophie Turner too shared a mask-clad selfie along with husband and captioned it as, “No fucking around, Stay safe Everyone.”

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan too took to his Instagram account to share a piece of safety advice with his followers. Posting an informative clip, he wrote, “Corona. Each of us needs to make that effort for each of us ..Be safe ! Be well !! Video Courtesy : @sourabhguptaofficial @tdvindia @archohm @designfactoryindia_dfi.” Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, stand-up comedian Kumail Nanjiani too has been continuously posting tips and advices for people to combat the novel coronavirus.

All bars/dine-in restaurants/gyms/theaters in LA shut down effective midnight tonight.



Thank you for doing the right thing @MayorOfLA.



Watch movies. Play video games. Go on walks. Write that thing you wanted to write. Or finally watch The Sopranos.(That one’s a note to myself.) — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 16, 2020

