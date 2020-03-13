Coronavirus Scare: Masked Kartik Aaryan Shoots for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Song with Kiara Advani

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are currently shooting for their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow. The duo frequently shares stories from the sets of the film on Instagram thereby giving fans sneak peek into the ongoing activities.

Recently, the Love Aaj Kal actor added stories to his Instagram account, wherein the famous track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa Mere Dholna Sun, can be heard in the background. With the latest move by the actor, speculations are rife that they might be shooting the recreation of Mere Dholna Sun.

In one of the pictures, Kartik can be seen clicking a mirror selfie with his co-star Kiara.

Earlier, the actor took to Instagram to share a video from the set of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, where he and the entire crew can be seen wearing masks amid the threat of novel coronavirus.

Kartik captioned the video with a title, “Stay safe guys. Can’t stress this enough #WashYourHands. #CoronaStopKaroNa (sic)."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale.

The upcoming project is directed by Anees Bazmee. Slated to release on July 31, the film also stars Tabu and Govind Namdev in pivotal roles.

