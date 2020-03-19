Coronavirus Scare Pushes Coolie No 1 Trailer Launch Indefinitely, Confirms Varun Dhawan

The coronavirus pandemic has pretty much brought all activities in the entertainment world to a standstill. Shoots have stopped, film releases have been pushed back. After the trailer launch of Kabir Khan's film '83 was postponed, the makers of Coolie No 1 has also taken the same decision.

In a live chat on Instagram, a fan had asked Varun about Coolie No 1's release date. The actor informed that it had to be pushed due to the coronavirus scare, and that the trailer won't be launching on the pre-determined date either.

He said, "Coolie No 1 ka trailer was supposed to come out on April 2 but right now, can't tell, can't tell anything.' The film is directed by Varun's father, David Dhawan, who is remaking his own film by the same name, which had starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan is serving as Varun's heroine in the remake.

Many projects both in Bollywood and Hollywood have been affected due to the novel coronavirus spread. The release of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi has been postponed indefinitely. The film was suppose to release on March 24.

The release date of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has also been pushed. Karan Johar recently announced that he is stopping all administrative and production work at Dharma Productions.

In light of the ongoing global health crisis, we wish for everyone to stay calm and stay safe.



- The Dharma Family pic.twitter.com/6QFpBHW5RR — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) March 16, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more