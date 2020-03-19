Coronavirus Scare Pushes Coolie No 1 Trailer Launch Indefinitely, Confirms Varun Dhawan

The coronavirus pandemic has pretty much brought all activities in the entertainment world to a standstill. Shoots have stopped, film releases have been pushed back. After the trailer launch of Kabir Khan's film '83 was postponed, the makers of Coolie No 1 has also taken the same decision.
In a live chat on Instagram, a fan had asked Varun about Coolie No 1's release date. The actor informed that it had to be pushed due to the coronavirus scare, and that the trailer won't be launching on the pre-determined date either.
He said, "Coolie No 1 ka trailer was supposed to come out on April 2 but right now, can't tell, can't tell anything.' The film is directed by Varun's father, David Dhawan, who is remaking his own film by the same name, which had starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan is serving as Varun's heroine in the remake.
View this post on Instagram
#CoolieNo1 trailer was supposed to be released on 2nd April❤️ hope everything goes well! Guys pray that situation becomes better! - - @varundvn @saraalikhan95 - - - - Follow @varunsarafc for more✨ _ _ _ #VarunDhawan #saraalikhan #shraddhakapoor #varshra #varundhawan #ranveersingh #sushantsinghrajput #rajkumarrao #DeepikaPadukone #salmanKhan #norafatehi #shraddhakapoor #parineetichopra #aliabhatt #saraalikhan #sidharthmalhotra #nargisfakhri #kabirsingh #KatrinaKaif #kiaraaliaadvani #kiaraadvani #streetdancer3D #DusBahane2 #Bollywood #BollywoodDance #BollywoodSongs #Bollysongs #varsara #varsa #varunsara #DusBahane
Many projects both in Bollywood and Hollywood have been affected due to the novel coronavirus spread. The release of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi has been postponed indefinitely. The film was suppose to release on March 24.
View this post on Instagram
Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work, and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that this film truly belongs to its audience... We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID – 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience... And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right... After all, safety comes first... Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong... We shall pull through this... -Team SOORYAVANSHI
The release date of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has also been pushed. Karan Johar recently announced that he is stopping all administrative and production work at Dharma Productions.
In light of the ongoing global health crisis, we wish for everyone to stay calm and stay safe.— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) March 16, 2020
- The Dharma Family pic.twitter.com/6QFpBHW5RR
Follow @News18Movies for more