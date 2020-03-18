English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Scare: Toni Colette, Joel Edgerton Forced to Self-quarantine for 14 Days

Coronavirus Scare: Toni Colette, Joel Edgerton Forced to Self-quarantine for 14 Days

Actors Toni Colette and Joel Edgerton who have returned to Australia from their respective film schedules have been put under self-isolation for 14 days, in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 4:25 PM IST
Share this:

Actors Joel Edgerton and Toni Colette will be forced to self-isolate for 14 days after returning to Sydney, Australia this week.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the Australian government's new rules around self-isolation on Sunday, in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has seen more than 183,000 cases registered worldwide since it began in December (19), resulting in over 7,100 deaths globally, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Edgerton and his girlfriend, Vogue Australia fashion director Christine Centenera, will now have to spend two weeks in isolation after returning home from Turks and Caicos Island on Tuesday, as part of the quarantine period.

While the two didn't take any precautionary measures with masks or gloves, Toni, who arrived back on Monday, wore a surgical mask and carried a coronavirus information pamphlet with the government's insignia as she walked through the airport.

In the past month, the Muriel's Wedding star has been filming her latest project Nightmare Alley in Canada and also attended the Berlin Film Festival in Germany.

Her return to Australia comes after filming for Guillermo del Toro's latest horror Nightmare Alley was suspended indefinitely on Friday. Toni appears in the film alongside Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Willem Dafoe.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story