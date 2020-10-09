Cost of Ranbir Kapoor's Electric Bike Will Blow Your Mind

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who recently turned 38, is being criticised on social media after a video appeared of him riding on an e-bike.

The video of Ranbir was shared by Bollywood photographer, Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. The caption of the post said that Ranbir can be seen riding the ‘world’s coolest foldable e-bike.’

We can also see his mother Neetu Kapoor in the video, and as per Viral, the mother-son duo is outside their old bungalow where construction work is going on.

Ranbir is seen wearing a face mask, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He gets on the e-bike and rides away, without a helmet. The bike he is riding is a MATE X electric foldable bike, which costs around Rs 1,46,500, as per report.

However, netizens are busy trolling him for not wearing a helmet while riding the e-bike. Some are asking if Being Human — Salman Khan’s organisation — has gifted him the bike, while others are mad at him for being a ‘nepo kid’.

Some people criticised the star for not noticing and helping a poor woman standing on the road with her kids. Those trolling him on Viral’s Instagram post cannot attack Ranbir directly because he is not on any social media platforms publicly, however, he is secretly on Instagram.

These reactions for Bollywood stars are coming after an investigation has been launched by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case, in which several A-listers of the film industry, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, have been called for questioning till now.

Ranbir’s name popped up when an ex-Dharma Productions employee, named Kshitij Ravi Prasad, alleged that NCB is forcing him to name the actor in the drugs case.

On the professional front, Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in the movie. He is also working on Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and a yet untitled film with Luv Ranjan alongside Shraddha.