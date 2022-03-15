Costume Designer N J Sathya Ties the Knot With Long-time Girlfriend Gokila

NJ Sathya, who has worked as a costume designer in Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 2016 film Theri and 2017 Bairavaa, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Gokila, a fashion designer. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. The young couple got married on Monday at the Atheeswarar Kovil in Periyakalanthai, Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, the wedding reception of the young couple will take place on March 20 in Chennai.

To bless the newlywed, director-actor Sasikumar was also present on the occasion. Sasikumar shared a couple of photos on his Twitter handle giving a quick glimpse of the wedding. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Wish you a Happy Married Life @NjSatz #gokila.”

For the unversed, NJ Sathya had earlier hit the headlines during the lockdown following his trendy and stylish photoshoots with renowned K-town stars. Satya NJ has worked as a designer in many films, including Jigarthanda, Raja Rani, Pokkiri Raja, and Maan Karate.

Advertisement

NJ Sathya is an ardent fan of Vijay. After getting the opportunity to work with the actor in Theri and Bairavaa, Sathya shared that his ambition was to work with him. After attaining fame with Bairavaa, NJ Sathya went on to design costumes for top biggies, including Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Sasikumar, and Simbu.

Along with Sasikumar, stars like Nasser, Manopala, Mansoor Alikhan, Saravanan, Vaiyapuri, Bhagyaraj, Senthil, Pavithra Lakshmi attended the wedding and wished the couple.

After working in the line of costume design for many years, NJ Sathya stepped into acting and has worked in films like Kidaari, Vetrivel and Kanaa.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.