'Could Have Been Better: Saravanan's The Legend Gets Mixed Reviews

The Legend, the big-budget film, directed by Jerry and Joseph D. Sami has finally hit the theatres. Fans who went to watch the film in theatres have been putting out their review of the Saravanan-starrer on social media.

Trendswood, a Kollywood movie reviewer, tweeted “2.25/5 Old Template Story, Mediocre Screenplay. Below Avg 1st Half & Avg 2nd Half. Harris Music Stunts Sema. Technically Very Good. Legend Performance Could Have Been Better. Look Like A Spoof Comedy Movie. Kalaai Mood la Friends oda Pona Semaya Enjoy Pannalam.’’

The majority of the cine-goers agree with Trendswood’s review. An independent movie reviewer wrote, “Predictable Story, Poor Performance, Production Value, BGMSongs Listenable… Too Laggy & Lengthy…Edhuku Paattu,Edhuku Scene Ney Theriala… 2nd Half Ku Body Thaangumanu Theriala.”

Another Twitter user tweeted, “#TheLegend complete spoof entertainer \even in the sentiment you can’t control your laugh If you have a gang of friends you can go and enjoy. Song -> Fight -> Song -> Repeat.”

“Average Entertainer. Watch it with your gang. Far better than Don, so watchable,” said Madurai Cinemas.

“Slow screenplay, usual script but If you go with ur friends the movie will be Super-Fun,” said another Twitter user who watched the film.

“Never seen an entire theatre cheer. Clap and laugh in unison once every two minutes for all unintentionally hilarious scenes, dialogues and shots. They are so bad, its good category now has the privilege to house this joke of a film,” said a Sarvanan fan.

A user tweeted, “JD-Jerry has pulled off an Azhungi Kumar with the #thelegend. It’s like they knew they were going to be making a bad film. So they just had as much fun as they could along the way. It’s incredibly self-aware and it puts a nice spin on the bad writing. Good so bad it’s a good film.’’

The legend is an action romantic drama starring Geethika, Suman, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, Vijaykumar, Nasser, and Late Vivek along with Saravanan and Urvashi. The film is produced by Saravanan productions.

