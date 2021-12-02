'Could Never Romance in Real Life, Fulfilling My Dream in Films': Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that she could never romance in her real life, but his reel life career gave him that opportunity. Speaking at the News18 Chaupal, the actor talked at length about his personal and professional life.

During the conversation, in a lighter vein, of course, Nawazuddin said, “I could never romance anyone in real life, which is why I fulfil my dreams through romance on-screen." This remark left the audience in splits.

Speaking of his successful movie career, he said that “there was still a lot to do. Even one life is not enough. As I move forward, I get scared."

Nawazuddin is often referred to as the International Nawab because of the huge success he got in Bollywood. Reacting to this, he said, “My father’s name is Nawab, he used to live in the village. It’s nice to hear about myself as an ‘International Nawab’."

The Sacred Games actor also said that he did not want to be in the acting world in the beginning. He thought of going away to the mountains and becoming a Sufi preacher. “Sometimes, you don’t get anything even after thinking. For 22-23 years, I kept thinking that I should go to the mountains. In fact, I thought of becoming an actor much later."

Asked how he came to acting, he said, “Once I came to Delhi with my friend. A friend showed me a play at Mandi House at the National School of Drama. After that, I found out about the admission there. I was told that I should have acting experience in at least 8-10 dramas. Then I joined a drama organisation."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said that he was greatly influenced by a friend who worked in Ramlila. He said, “My friend used to play Madan Ram in Gaon Ki Ramlila. I was influenced by that friend and wanted to be like him. I did a lot of small roles and also played the role of vanar sena, but the desire to play a big role in Ramlila remained unfulfilled."

