1-min read

Couldn't Do More Than 3 Crunches Because I Was Heavy and Not Fit, Says Sara Ali Khan

Sara recalled her weight loss journey while attending an event to promote her upcoming film 'Love Aaj Kal'. Sara reportedly weighed over 96 kilos before she decided to pursue acting as a profession.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2020, 3:55 PM IST
credits - Sara Ali Khan instagram

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has established herself as a promising and upcoming star. While promoting her upcoming next Love Aaj Kal at an event, Sara opened up about her extreme body transformation. Reports say she weighed over 96 kilos before she decided to pursue acting as a profession.

Talking about her weight loss journey, Sara recollected, “I remember saying ‘you know what I am going to do it’ and I went to the gym and did 3 crunches with a weighted ball in my hand and I couldn’t do more because I was heavy and I was not fit. I left the gym and came home and said that ‘you know what, I don’t know if I can do this. Maybe I can’t'.”

Sara added, “I woke up the next day and went back to the gym and did 4 crunches and then I did 5 and then I did 6 and I really don’t need to boast but I am down for a crunch challenge right now. I did a lot of abs this morning.”

The actress is proud of her journey and recently shared an old throwback video of herself when she was chubby. In the caption, she made a joke on herself.

Check out the video shared by Sara here:

Apart from Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan, releasing February 14, Sara will also star in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan and in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

