English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Couldn't Have Made Raazi Without Alia Bhatt: Meghna Gulzar
Meghna was clear from the start that she didn't want Alia's character to be like Lara Croft.
Image: Youtube/ A still from the song
Mumbai:Raazi director Meghna Gulzar says actress Alia Bhatt was the only choice for her to play the protagonist in the movie, and without her perhaps she wouldn't have made the film.
The film is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat and is a cross-border spy drama.
Asked what made her cast Alia as Kashmiri girl Sehmat, Meghna said: "From the time I learnt that I have to helm the film, Alia's face popped up in my mind and that never changed. I am really thankful to Alia for agreeing to do the film. Otherwise, I couldn't have made the film.
"I don't think anybody else could fit in, with all due respect to the other actresses."
Meghna was clear from the start that she didn't want Alia's character to be like Lara Croft.
"Sehmat is an ordinary, simple 20-year-old girl with an innate strength which we all have in us, and we do things if circumstance demands... that we possibly won't do otherwise. So, the character needed to remain vulnerable, feminine and fragile; no matter what else was going on around her," she added.
The film "Raazi", releasing on May 11, also features Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Rajit Kapoor.
Vicky is all praise for Alia.
"I think she is one of the versatile, spontaneous and organic actresses we have in the country. Look at the kind of roles she has taken up. She really feels what she performs and that translates on-screen," the "Masaan" actor told IANS.
He added: "As a human being, she is so easy going, she is a very genuine person, and we bonded really well during the shoot. She is always her real self."
In the movie, Vicky plays a Pakistani Army officer.
Also Watch
The film is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat and is a cross-border spy drama.
Asked what made her cast Alia as Kashmiri girl Sehmat, Meghna said: "From the time I learnt that I have to helm the film, Alia's face popped up in my mind and that never changed. I am really thankful to Alia for agreeing to do the film. Otherwise, I couldn't have made the film.
"I don't think anybody else could fit in, with all due respect to the other actresses."
Meghna was clear from the start that she didn't want Alia's character to be like Lara Croft.
"Sehmat is an ordinary, simple 20-year-old girl with an innate strength which we all have in us, and we do things if circumstance demands... that we possibly won't do otherwise. So, the character needed to remain vulnerable, feminine and fragile; no matter what else was going on around her," she added.
The film "Raazi", releasing on May 11, also features Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Rajit Kapoor.
Vicky is all praise for Alia.
"I think she is one of the versatile, spontaneous and organic actresses we have in the country. Look at the kind of roles she has taken up. She really feels what she performs and that translates on-screen," the "Masaan" actor told IANS.
He added: "As a human being, she is so easy going, she is a very genuine person, and we bonded really well during the shoot. She is always her real self."
In the movie, Vicky plays a Pakistani Army officer.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is a Fascinating Fact-File Without Any Insights On Omar Saeed's Life
- Steven Gerrard Unveiled as New Rangers Manager
- Invited To Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding? Bring Your Own Food
- Brazil Gymnastics Coach Accused of Sexual Abuse