'Couldn't See My Future With Him': Divya Agarwal on Breakup With Varun Sood

In March this year, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood shocked their fans by announcing their separation. The couple parted ways mutually after four years of being together. They did not, however, explain why they separated. Divya recently came out about her breakup with Varun and disclosed the reason for it. She stated that she saw no future with him.

The actress, who is one of the most popular names on social media, was trolled and targeted for the breakup. In a recent interview, she revealed her experience surrounding the breakup.

As reported by Tellychakar, Divya said, “I could not see my future with Varun, and hence I decided to end the relationship on a good note. I decided to put the news of our break–up on social media and I received a lot of flak for my decision. I used to get abused but I chose to ignore it as my inner peace is what matters.”

Both Divya and Varun met on MTV’s reality programme Ace Of Space, and they fell in love. During their relationship, the pair got a house and lived together. Divya recently wished Varun a happy birthday.

The fan-favourite actress previously also shared with her fans the news about the break-up. She wrote, “Life is such a circus! Try to keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when self-love starts declining? No, I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me. I feel worked up and that’s okay. I want to breathe and live for myself, that’s okay!”

She continued, “I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to! No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses, and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision.”

