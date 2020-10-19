Couldn’t Sleep the Night Before the Shoot of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Says Rupal Patel

Actress Rupal Patel, who will be reprising her role of Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, said in a recent interview that she couldn't sleep the night before the shoot.

In an interview with Indian Express, the actress said, "The day I received my call time for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, I had butterflies in my stomach. I couldn’t sleep the night before the shoot. When I wore the costume and got ready, I was all the more nervous, and didn’t even eat or drink anything. It’s been three years since I played the character. However, as soon as the director said action, I delivered my dialogue ‘Jai Shree Krishna’, and everything miraculously seemed so normal. It was like I never left the character."

Along with Rupal, actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim will also reprise their roles of Gopi bahu and Ahem in the new season.

Recently, Devoleena took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scene video from the sets of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. "Miliye phirse aaj se raat 9 baje only on @starplus ❤️🙏🏻😇...Need your blessings ,support & love😊🌺... #GANPATIBAPPAMORYA...Go to the link to watch the full BTS of #Modiparivar," she captioned it.

The show will air on Star Plus.