Couple Darling Krishna And Milana Nagaraj’s Films To Clash at Box Office This Friday

Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj are one of the most popular star couples in the Kannada film Industry. However, the celebrity couple is all set to lock horns at the box office this Friday as their respective films, Dil Pasand and O, are slated to open in theatres on November 11.

The Darling Krishna-starrer Dil Pasand is directed by Shiva Tejas. The movie revolves around a romantic love story set in contemporary times. Besides Krisha, the Kannada film features Megha Shetty and Sadhu Kokila in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Milana Nagaraj’s upcoming film, titled O, is a horror film. The plot of this Sandalwood film revolves around a love triangle. It also focuses on a series of life-altering troubles caused by a cursed book. The movie is helmed by Mahesha C Ammalidoddy. Alongside Milana, it also features Amrutha Iyengar in a pivotal role.

With Krishna and Milana’s films releasing on the same day, it will be interesting to see which film manages to impress the audience over the other on the big screen.

Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, who starred together in Love Mocktail, got married last year on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, i.e. February 14. The couple tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony held in Bengaluru. They exchanged their wedding vows in the presence of their family members and close friends. Krishna and Milana’s wedding was also aired on a general entertainment television channel in April last year.

Meanwhile, the actor-duo will next be seen together in the upcoming Kannada film Mr Bachelor.

