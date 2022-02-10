Couple Goals Alert! Ben Affleck Can't Take Eyes Off Jennifer Lopez At 'Marry Me' Premiere

Hollywood power couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are redefining the definition of romance, one appearance at a time. The stunning couple was a sight to behold as they walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of JLo’s new flick, Marry Me. The actor couldn’t take his eyes off Jennifer Lopez as they walked down the red carpet together.

The couple oozed joy and affection as they posed for photos on the red carpet, sharing hugs and kisses. JLo and Ben looked madly in love as they were all smiles during their premiere appearance.

The actress also posted photos of herself from the film’s premiere, along with the caption: “Marry Me movie Hollywood premiere. It’s finally coming Friday to theatres and streaming on Peacock TV."

Jennifer Lopez donned a white lace dress by Giambattista Valli and Jimmy Choo shoes for the premiere, while Affleck looked dashing in a classic black suit. Ben was seen tenderly kissing Jennifer on the forehead at one point during the appearance while the couple also struck a cosy pose on the red carpet.

Lopez’s co-stars Maluma and Chloe Coleman, as well as her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, were also present at the premiere. Marry Me is Lopez’s upcoming romantic comedy, which also stars Owen Wilson. The plot revolves around music superstars Kat Valdez (Lopez) and Bastian (Maluma), who intend to marry in front of a global audience of fans, but their plans are thwarted when Kat discovers that Bastian has been unfaithful. Instead, she marries Charlie (Wilson), a stranger in the crowd.

Lopez seemed overjoyed as she clutched Affleck’s hand at the premiere. In recent interviews for Marry Me, JLo addressed her relationship with Affleck, stating that since they are much wiser and older now than they were in the 2000s, the singer firmly believes that this time their romance will last longer and that she does not expect them to have a public breakup.

For the lesser-known, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck co-starred in Gigli and were engaged in 2002. However, it ended in a public breakup two years later. JLo and Ben Affleck were married and divorced from Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. They also split up with their respective partners last year. JLo previously dated Alex Rodriguez, and Ben Affleck previously dated actress Ana de Armas.

