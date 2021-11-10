Court Allows Plea By Rhea Chakraborty to De-freeze Bank Accounts

A Mumbai court recently granted Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty‘s plea seeking de-freezing of her bank accounts frozen by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after she was arrested in a drug case being probed in relation to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

As per a report in Bar and Bench, Special Judge under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act DB Mane observed that “there is no strong objection from the respondent (NCB) to defreeze the said accounts. In such circumstances, the applicant (Chakraborty) is entitled for defreezing the said bank accounts and FDs."

The de-freezing was allowed subject to conditions and undertaking supported by an Affidavit which stated that till the conclusion of the trial, Rhea shall make the balance amount as shown in the concerned account as on September 16, 2020, available for passing necessary orders, as and when required. Judge Mane also allowed a separate plea for reclaiming Rhea’s phone and laptop after due verification and identification and executing an indemnity bond for Rs 1 lakh.

In October 2020, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs case related to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The court rejected the argument that celebrities deserve specially harsh treatment in such cases so as to “send out a message". After spending 28 days in jail, Rhea had stepped out of the Byculla women’s prison on October 7 last year.

The NCB had charged Rhea under the stringent Section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act that pertains to “financing and harbouring illegal drug trafficking". It entails imprisonment up to 10 years in prison and a bar on the grant of bail.

