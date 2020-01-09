Take the pledge to vote

Court Asks Chhapaak Makers to Give Due Credit to Lawyer

Additional Senior Civil Judge Dr Pankaj Sharma asked 'Chhapaak' director Meghna Gulzar and the makers of the film to mention the advocate Aparna Bhatt's name in the credit roll for her contribution in the making of the film.

IANS

Updated:January 9, 2020, 2:14 PM IST
Court Asks Chhapaak Makers to Give Due Credit to Lawyer
A still from 'Chhapaak'

A Delhi court on Thursday directed the makers of "Chhapaak" to give due credits to advocate Aparna Bhatt for her contribution in the making of the film.

Additional Senior Civil Judge Dr Pankaj Sharma directed director Meghna Gulzar and the makers of the film to mention the advocate's name in the credit roll.

Read: Pakistan Army Spokesman Tweets Praising Deepika Padukone, But Deletes Later

"This court is of the considered view that facts are indicative that the pique of the plaintiff for interim injunction is well founded and it is necessary that her contribution be acknowledged by providing the actual footage and the images."

The court also asked the makers to include the line "Aparna Bhatt continues to fight the cases of sexual and physical violence against women" during the screening of the film.

"The said line on screen may be with a rider that the same is with the court order," the judge said.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and is slated to release on January 9, 2020.

Read: Chhapaak Movie Review: Deepika Padukone Plays Shero with Aplomb in This Important Film

