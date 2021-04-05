Court Dismisses Kangana Ranaut's Plea Over Javed Akhtar Defamation Suit

A sessions court in Mumbai on Monday dismissed an application filed by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut challenging the proceedings initiated against her by a magistrates court in connection with a defamation complaint lodged by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. Additional Sessions Judge S U Baghele said the plea filed by the applicant (Ranaut) is dismissed.

A detailed copy of the order with reasoning for rejecting the application will be made available later. Ranaut, 34 had sought the sessions court to quash the legal proceedings and summons issued by the magistrate’s court in suburban Andheri in the defamation complaint lodged against her by Akhtar.

Akhtar, 76, had filed the complaint in the magistrates court in last November claiming the actor had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview. Akhtar stated that it was “a campaign to tarnish and malign” his reputation.

The metropolitan magistrate R.R. Khan had issued summons to Kangana to appear in court on March 1 regarding the matter but the actor did not turn up. The magistrate in December 2020 directed the Juhu police to conduct an inquiry into the complaint of defamation filed by Akhtar against Kangana before the court in November last year.