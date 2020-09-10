Court May Pronounce Verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's Bail on Friday, Salman Khan Trolled Over Social Media Post

Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday reserved till Friday its order on the bail application moved by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently under judicial custody in a city jail.

In another news, Salman Khan was trolled by netizens for his latest social media post in which he promotes safety amid coronavirus while riding a bicycle.

Also, Paresh Rawal was appointed the new chairperson of National School of Drama today.

A Mumbai Magistrate had sent Rhea to judicial custody for 14 days till September 22 late on September 8 in connection with a case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) pertaining to its probe into the drugs angle surrounding the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A verdict on her bail is expected on Friday.

Salman Khan posted a picture of a bicycle ride, asking fans to stay safe. Comments pouring in all through Thursday were caustic reminders of how he was acquitted owing to lack of evidence in the 2002 hit and run case.

Police investigating the drugs syndicate within the Kannada film industry (often labelled 'Sandalwood') have told a magistrate court in Bengaluru that those involved in the drugs racket seem to have got a whiff of the fact that police were after them.

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has been appointed as the new chairman of National School of Drama by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Kangana Ranaut reached her Pali Hill property in Mumbai on Thursday to take stock of the situation after BMC demolished some portions of the building citing illegal modifications.

