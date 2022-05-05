Court Orders FIR Against Makers of Jai Bhim For Misrepresenting Vanniyar Community

A court has ordered the registration of an FIR against actor Suriya, his wife Jyotika and director T.J. Gnanavel for wrongly representing the Vanniyar Community in the Jai Bhim film. The court order comes after Vanniyar Sangam, the parent body of political party Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) members, alleged that the makers of Jai Bhim portrayed their community in a bad light.

T Arulmozhi, the state president of Vanniyar Sangam, had filed a case against the makers of Jai Bhim at the Chidambaram court. Production banner 2D Entertainment Pvt Limited, Suriya, his wife Jyotika and platform Amazon Prime Videos were named in this complaint. Jai Bhim had a digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

According to Vanniyar Sangam, Jai Bhim doesn’t deserve any appreciation. Vanniyar Sangam’s members said that some sequences were deliberately inserted into the film to defame a particular community. According to T Arulmozhi, Jai Bhim’s purpose was to create communal discord between the members of Vanniyar and others. Vanniyar Sangam’s complaint was filed under section 199 (6) with 200 of the criminal procedure code. Offences were listed under sections 153, 153A (1), 499, 500, 503 and 504 of the Indian penal code, 1860.

The whole controversy erupted due to a scene and name in Jai Bhim. Talking about the scene, a calendar with Agni Kundam was seen in the film. As for the name, the police sub-inspector, who tortured the victim, was Gurumurthy. Gurumurthy was a popular leader of the Vanniyar community. According to Arulmozhi, the real name of that sub-inspector was Anthonysamy. Arulmozhi said that the sub-inspector didn’t belong to the Vanniyar community. According to Arulmozhi, it was a deliberate attempt to create communal discord between communities. The scene under question was deleted following the aggressive backlash faced by Jai Bhim.

Keeping the controversies aside, Jai Bhim was a great success and won several awards. Suriya was the recipient of the Noida International Film Festival award in the best actor category. Lijo Mol Jose also won the best actress award.

