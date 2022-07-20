CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Court Rejects Rape Victim's Plea Demanding Stay on Release of Lilu Krishna's Padavettu

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 20, 2022, 16:05 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Padavettu is a forthcoming Malayalam film starring Manju Warrier, Aditi Balan, and Nivin Pauly.

The complaint was filed by a film crew member at the Kakkanad Infopark station.

Lilu Krishna, the director of the Malayalam film Padavettu, was arrested on Sunday, after being accused of rape. The High Court has now rejected the plea filed by the victim of rape seeking not to grant permission for the new movie’s release.

The petition was filed by a young woman, who filed a complaint of harassment against the director seeking to block the release of his upcoming film. The petition was dismissed by the High Court saying that the allegations levelled by the complainant were not related to the film.

