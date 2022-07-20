Court Rejects Rape Victim's Plea Demanding Stay on Release of Lilu Krishna's Padavettu

Lilu Krishna, the director of the Malayalam film Padavettu, was arrested on Sunday, after being accused of rape. The High Court has now rejected the plea filed by the victim of rape seeking not to grant permission for the new movie’s release.

The petition was filed by a young woman, who filed a complaint of harassment against the director seeking to block the release of his upcoming film. The petition was dismissed by the High Court saying that the allegations levelled by the complainant were not related to the film.

