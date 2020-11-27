Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller Recreates Friends' Epic Turkey Moment on Thanksgiving

Friends has always been known for his Thanksgiving episodes and it is hard for fans to forget Monica's epic turkey-on-head moment. Poking fun at herself, Courteney Cox who played Monica Geller on the show wished everyone on the occasion and said she'd snap if anyone sends her 'the Friends turkey GIF' one more time.

However, she did had a little surprise for Friends' fans. Calling herself the symbol of Thanksgiving, she treated them by wearing a turkey on her head and recreating the scene. The scene is from the eighth episode of the fifth season of Friends, titled, "The One With All The Thanksgivings" where the main characters recall Thanksgivings from when they were younger.

It's been 25 years since "Friends" found its way to the small screen, and started its journey to create history. The show has made Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Trribiani) and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) household names, with fans still referring to them as their characters' names. The first episode was aired on September 22, 1994, and the show lasted till 2004.

The cast is slated to come together again for a special reunion episode. Cox, in an earlier interview, shared that the special will see the six of them sit together and reminisce about the ten years they shot the show. “So the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it’s going to be on HBO Max, and I’m so excited." the actress told E!online.

“We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great. But we really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It’s gonna be fantastic,” she added.

However, the filming of the special was halted due to Covid-19 and a new date has not yet been set for transmission.