Courteney Cox, David Beckham to Feature in Modern Family

Popular sitcom Friends actor Courteney Cox and soccer legend David Beckham are set to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming final season of ABC's Modern Family.

The duo will will appear together in an episode of the hit family comedy that is slated to air in early 2020.

Cox shared a picture from the set to of the show featuring her and Beckham in a hot tub. She also posted a photograph with series stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet joining in on the hot tub.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Cox and Beckham will be playing themselves as they compete together in a celebrity bowling tournament.

