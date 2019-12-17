Courteney Cox Hilariously Accepts Resemblance with Caitlyn Jenner

Friends star Courteney Cox has hilariously replied to fans who pointed out the uncanny resemblance between her and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner. On December 12, the Friends star posed for a photograph with comedian David Spade and former The Bachelor star Nick Viall, under which fans couldn't help but highlight the similarities between Cox and Caitlyn when Spade shared it on his page, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Taking to the social networking site on Saturday, she shared a string of images. The first image showed the original image, followed by a screenshot of several of the comments posted by his followers. "@davidspade posted this pic, now I really didn't think I looked like myself but this was surprising...." Cox captioned the post.

In the third and final picture, Cox shared a collage of images of herself and Jenner, under which she conceded: "Alright... I can see it."

Cox's friend Jennifer Aniston laughed. "You're hilarious. Oh my GOD I love you," Aniston commented on the picture.

Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Jennifer Aniston often interact on social media, making fans speculate if there is a possible FRIENDS reunion. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the six stars including David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc and Matthew Perry, along with creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman are discussing a possible project for HBO Max.

A source also told Entertainment Tonight, "The cast of Friends have discussed bringing the show back in some capacity. But in what form is still very much up for discussion."

"The cast are all friends and have been for 25 years, so bringing it back would be easy, however they’re cautious," the source added, "The show has a cult following and high praise, and the cast and creators don’t want to do the show and it’s fans a disservice. The talks are still early stages, but everyone is on board in some capacity if it makes sense."

