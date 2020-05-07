Courteney Cox Recalls Shooting Rachel's Birth Sequence in Friends After Multiple Miscarriages

As any fan of Friends would know, Monica Geller's fetish for cleanliness was very much similar to Courtney Cox's own in real life. But there's one more thing that the actress could relate to with her sitcom character.

What Cox had in common with her character was their difficulty in starting a family. In an earlier interview, the actress opened up about going through a rough time in her personal life after she had multiple miscarriages.

Speaking about the challenging time on the show, when they were shooting a sequence where Jennifer Anniston's character Rachel Green was giving birth, Cox told NBC, “That was hard.”

“Sometimes, like I remember one time I just had a miscarriage and Rachel was giving birth. It was like that same time. Oh my God, it was terrible having to be funny,” Geo TV quoted the actress as saying.

In their conversation, she revealed that before she had her daughter, she went through seven miscarriages. “I had a lot of miscarriages, and I don’t think that’s something that people shouldn’t talk about, because … it was unfortunate but it happens,” she said, adding, “I just think it’s important to get things out there so people can realize they’re not alone.”

Cox was pregnant with her daughter during the show’s final season.

Meanwhile, Courtney Cox will be joining her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry for a special reunion episode.

The much-anticipated “Friends” reunion special on HBO’s new streaming service HBO Max was announced in February. But filming has been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Follow @News18Movies for more



