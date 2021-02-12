Courteney Cox Shares This Special Instagram Post to Wish Jennifer Aniston on Her Birthday

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston turned 52 on Thursday. To mark the occasion, Jennifer’s Friends co-star Courteney Cox had a special Instagram post. The actress shared two pictures with Jennifer that traced their long time friendship. The first picture has the two actors with Courteney's 16-year-old daughter Coco as a young girl. Whereas the second one has the young friends smiling side by side in an airplane.

Captioning the post, Courteney wrote, “Happy Birthday Jenny Louise!” She further wrote that they have known each other for so long that she does not even remember why she calls her that. Ending the birthday note, Courteney wrote ‘I love you’.

Celebrities and fans also showered their favourite actor who was celebrating her birthday. Florist Eric Buterbaugh commented, “gorgeous photo Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston.” American actress Suzanne Somers commented, “I sure miss seeing you guys on Sundays. Such a crazy year. Happy Birthday Jennifer."Stylist and Creative Director, Maryam Malakpour commented, “Happy Birthday and sweet photo."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

Courteney and Jennifer worked together on one of the most celebrated American sitcom Friends that aired from 1994 to 2004. Courteney played the role of Monica Geller while Jennifer played her roommate and friend, Rachel Green. The show also starred David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow andMatthew Perry in other lead roles.

On a happy note, it has been confirmed that the cast of Friends will soon be reuniting for aspecial film. Last year, actor Perry had tweeted that Friends reunion was being rescheduled for the beginning of March 2021.

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!— matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

The film will be available on HBO Max streaming service. Meanwhile, Jennifer had also posted a picture of the Friends cast on her Instagram and captioned it as “It’s happening."