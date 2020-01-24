Courteney Cox Shares Throwback Photo from Friends’ Last Supper

American actress Courtney Cox, popularly known for her character Monica Geller in popular sitcom Friends, has teased the fans with a throwback picture. The actress shared a 16-year-old picture, which was taken before the wrapping of Friends in 2004.

The 55-year-old actor took to Instagram to post an old photo from the team dinner before the cast shot the finale episode. Sharing the picture, she wrote,” The Last Supper” before taping “The Last One” on Jan 23, 2004. #tbt #friends.”

In the picture, we can see the actors of the popular sitcom gathered for an epic meal at a dinner table served with food. For the unversed, The Last One was the name of the last episode of the Season 10 of Friends. In the second image, she has posted the front page of the final episode’s script.

The throwback image has taken a number of Friends’ fan down the memory line. While Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in the show, wrote, “Awwwwww,” Jennifer Aniston, who portrayed Rachel Green, shared an emotional emoticon.

The cast of the Friends share a very close bond, even 15 years after the last season of the sitcom was aired. They are often spotted at casual meals and keep sharing glimpses of their get-togethers on social media.

According to PTI, Marta Kauffman, who created the NBC iconic series along with David Crane, recently stated that there is no probability of the team doing scripted reunion. “If it was the right thing, if it were the six of them together reflecting, talking about their experiences, and the episodes, then I’m totally behind it… Nothing scripted. We will not do anything scripted,” she told reporters at the recently held Producer Guild Awards.

