Courteney Cox’s New Instagram Clip Proves She is a Real Life Monica Geller

Courteney Cox has proven that she and her Friends alter ego, Monica Geller, are cut from the same cloth. It’s clear as day that the character’s obsessive tidy and clean traits have rubbed off on her. Monica Geller had a reputation as the Type-A, mother figure of the group. She would keep her surroundings spot-free and is seen obsessively cleaning her and sometimes others’ houses and cars in the hit sitcom.

To give a peek into her Monica-like tendencies, Courteney filmed a new video that she later posted on Instagram. The video starts with her saying “Tell me you’re not a Monica without telling me you’re not a Monica.” She then suggests that instead of her, the challenge will be accepted by her makeup artist. What follows next is a stark flip from the messy arrangement of all the stuff into a faultlessly organised system.

A few months ago, Courteney shared a similar video on Instagram which again, was reminiscent of her order-obsessed character on Friends. In the video, the actress asked her fans, “Tell me you’re a Monica without telling me you’re a Monica.” “I’ll go first,” she said before she revealed her immaculate kitchen storage and flawlessly arranged pantry. At the end she returns to utter with a familiar catchphrase, “I know,” one of Monica’s most iconic lines:

Monica Geller is a chef in Friends and is known for her competitive, meticulous and obsessive personality. Her character is persistently wanting objects in the house to be placed in a certain manner and order.

Friends, produced by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, went on for 10 seasons on NBC. The sitcom stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The series finale aired on May 6, 2004, and is the most-watched television episode of the 2000s and the sixth most-watched series finale in television history.

After a long delay owing to restrictions around the ongoing pandemic, the Friends: The Reunion finally aired on May 27, much to the delight of the show’s fanbase worldwide. The special episode also starred Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Cara Delevingne, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, among other guest celebs.

