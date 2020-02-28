Courteney 'Monica' Cox Says She is So Excited for The Friends Reunion Episode

Probably the world's most famous sitcom is NBC's Friends, a show about six friends navigating life in New York, that aired from 1994-2004. The show starred Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, who became household names and continue to do so even after 16 years since the show last aired. Due to the overwhelming popularity of the show, the Friends are coming back for a reunion special with HBO Max.

Cox, who played Monica on the show recently shared that the special will see the six of them sit together and reminisce about the ten years they shot the show. Talking to Kevin Nealon in his web-series Hiking With Kevin, Courteney said, “So the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it’s going to be on HBO Max, and I’m so excited." E!online shared a clip of this moment.

“We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great. But we really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It’s gonna be fantastic,” she added.

WarnerMedia announced that the original cast, along with creators David Crane and Marta Kauffmann will be coming together to shoot the episode, and will be airing in May 2020.

The episode will be shot on Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio, where they had actually filmed the show. Each of the six cast members had shared the news on their social media, with the same caption that read "It's happening."

