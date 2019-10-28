Courtney Cox Posts Pics with David Beckham in Hot Tub, Jennifer Aniston Asks 'What's Happening'
Actress Courtney Cox posted two photographs on social media with former football superstar David Beckham on the set of Modern Family.
credits - Jennifer Aniston instagram
Actress Courtney Cox posted two photographs on social media with former football superstar David Beckham on the set of Modern Family, and this has "confused" her Friends co-actor Jennifer Aniston.
The photos were accompanied by the background music from James Brown's "Celebrity Hot Tub" and the caption: "Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily."
The first showed her and Beckham, while in the second, Modern Family stars Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson pile in, reports insider.com.
Stonestreet, who plays Cam on the show, commented on the post: "I liked it," while Ferguson, who plays Mitch, said: "Sorry I was so gassy."
However, other stars were quick to wonder what was going on in the photos.
Aniston commented: "Wait....What's Happening?" while actress Julianne Moore simply said: "What?"
Meanwhile, Beckham posted his own photo showing him and Cox reading a script, captioned: "I met a new FRIEND today at work @courteneycoxofficial #modernfamily."
View this post on Instagram
I met a new FRIEND today at work @courteneycoxofficial #modernfamily
With both stars set to feature on the show, Modern Family fans are in for a treat.
The post comes after Aniston made her Instagram debut with an epic selfie featuring her "Friends" costars on October 15, which she captioned: "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Writers Reveal One Joke that Almost Got Cut from the Film
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 27 Written Update: Paras Asks Mahira to Compete with Shehnaz
- Air Purifier is Essential For Your Home: Here is How You Can Beat The Pollution
- Xiaomi Mi Pay App Available on Google Play Store For All Android Users
- If You Still Have an Apple iPhone 5, Update iOS Now Else it Will Stop Working