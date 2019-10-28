Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Courtney Cox Posts Pics with David Beckham in Hot Tub, Jennifer Aniston Asks 'What's Happening'

Actress Courtney Cox posted two photographs on social media with former football superstar David Beckham on the set of Modern Family.

IANS

Updated:October 28, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
Courtney Cox Posts Pics with David Beckham in Hot Tub, Jennifer Aniston Asks 'What's Happening'
credits - Jennifer Aniston instagram

Actress Courtney Cox posted two photographs on social media with former football superstar David Beckham on the set of Modern Family, and this has "confused" her Friends co-actor Jennifer Aniston.

The photos were accompanied by the background music from James Brown's "Celebrity Hot Tub" and the caption: "Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily."

The first showed her and Beckham, while in the second, Modern Family stars Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson pile in, reports insider.com.

View this post on Instagram

Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

Stonestreet, who plays Cam on the show, commented on the post: "I liked it," while Ferguson, who plays Mitch, said: "Sorry I was so gassy."

However, other stars were quick to wonder what was going on in the photos.

Aniston commented: "Wait....What's Happening?" while actress Julianne Moore simply said: "What?"

Meanwhile, Beckham posted his own photo showing him and Cox reading a script, captioned: "I met a new FRIEND today at work @courteneycoxofficial #modernfamily."

View this post on Instagram

I met a new FRIEND today at work @courteneycoxofficial #modernfamily

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

With both stars set to feature on the show, Modern Family fans are in for a treat.

The post comes after Aniston made her Instagram debut with an epic selfie featuring her "Friends" costars on October 15, which she captioned: "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM."

