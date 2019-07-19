Cousins Taimur, Inaaya Walking in Park and Holding Hands is the Cutest Thing on Internet Today
The Internet's favourite star-kids Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have once again taken the social media by storm with their latest photographs.
Image courtesy: Soha Ali Khan/ Instagram
The Internet's favourite star-kids Taimur Ali Khan and his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have once again taken social media by storm with their latest photographs. They are currently in London holidaying with their parents Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, respectively. The two shared an adorable moment as they walked while holding hands in a park.
Actor Kunal Kemmu shared a photograph of the toddlers on Instagram. He captioned it as, "Tim & Inni." Both Taimur and Inaaya, whose photographs have often gone viral, look adorable in their latest pictures that have surfaced on the Internet.
In the picture, Taimur and Inaaya's back faces the camera and the two are seen walking on grass. Taimur has on a blue t-shirt and white shorts, while little Inaaya sports a white T-shirt and a pair of printed denim pants.
Kunal's wife and actress Soha Ali Khan too took to her Instagram stories, where Inaaya is seen running in the park. "I believe I can fly," she wrote over the picture.
In another picture shared by Soha, Innaya can be seen running towards Taimur with wide-open arms. She captioned it as, "Reunited!! #timandinni #london." (sic)
Earlier talking about Inaaya's bond with her cousin brother Taimur, Soha said, "Now, both are too small and innocent kids. Sometimes they play with each other and sometimes they don't give attention to each other, but I have seen that Taimur is very caring."
"Once Inaaya pulled Taimur's hair thrice, but he didn't say anything to her. I think somewhere he knows that this is family, so he tolerates her and they are learning from each other," she added.
