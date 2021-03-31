18 Crew Members of Dance Deewane 3 Test Positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus has again started spreading its wings in the country with Maharashtra being the most affected state. And now, as many as eighteen crew members of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 have tested positive for the coronavirus. The news led to chaos on the set of the show over the weekend in Mumbai’s Filmistan Studio (Goregaon). As per a report by ETimes TV, Arvind Rao, the producer of the dance reality show, immediately arranged for a new set of people who could replace the members hit by Covid-19.

The report further said that FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) General Secretary Ashok Dubey has confirmed the news and said that whatever has happened is very unfortunate and we pray that each person who has been infected gets fine.

Headded that the show always does a pre-test with the cast and crew and hence, they had some time to rush in a new crew. The next shoot is scheduled for April 5 and a pre-test will be conducted again. He said that only those who will test Covid negative will be allowed andthe same procedure will be adopted.

The dance reality show features Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande as judges while Raghav Juyal is the host.

Recently, lots of celebrities have been tested Covid -19 positive including Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Kartik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal, among others. While talking about the television industry, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Prem Bandhan Manit Joura and Ariah Agarwal, and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali actors and crew members have also been hit by the second wave of Coronavirus.

According to Maharashtra’s State Health Department, the state has witnessed a marginal dip in its daily cases of coronavirus disease, as well as deaths. As of Monday, March 29, there were 31,643 new Covid-19 infections and 102 related deaths in the state. While on Sunday, March 28, 40,414 cases were reported, which were the highest daily spike ever. The total number of Covid-19 cases stands at 27,45,518 and its death toll is 54,283 in Maharashtra.