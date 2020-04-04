MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

COVID-19: Abhishek Bachchan Shares Video Thanking Essential Service Employees

A file photo of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

A file photo of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

The video shows a hand quickly making a sketch of the people who continue to do their duty towards society at a time when the world is fighting the global coronavirus pandemic, and says "Thank you" to such people.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has taken to Instagram to share a heartwarming video where he thanks all essential service employees who continue to serve the nation amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The video shows a hand quickly making a sketch of the people who continue to do their duty towards society at a time when the world is fighting the global coronavirus pandemic, and says "Thank you" to such people. The list includes medical workers, pharmacy workers, delivery persons, journalists, first responders, military personnel, civil service employees, sanitary workers, factory workers and bank employees among others.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you! 🙏🏽

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

While the hand shown in the video makes a sketch thanking the above section of people, a couple of lines from the song Teri Mitti from the film Kesari plays in the background.

The lines "Aye meri zameen afsoss nahi / Jo tere liye sau dard sahe/ Mehfooz rahe teri aan sada / Chaahe jaan meri yeh rahe na rahe..." would aptly describe the conviction of essential service employees who remain unabated in their duty towards the nation under these circumstances.

Abhishek has shared the video from filmmaker Goldie Behl who originally posted it on Instagram yesterday.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,784

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,072

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    212

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    874,377

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,182,398

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    244,108

     

  • Total DEATHS

    63,913

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres