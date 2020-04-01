COVID-19: An Emotional Shakti Kapoor Stresses on Importance of Life, Watch Video

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor has shared an emotional tale with his fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 67-year-old veteran actor posted a video message on social media wherein he explained the COVID-19 crisis in his own way as he stressed upon the importance of life.

In the video, Shakti narrated the tale of a 93-year-old COVID-19 patient from Italy. He didn’t reveal the identity and informed that the man had recovered from coronavirus recently. With tears brimming, the Raja Babu actor went on to add that the doctors asked the person to clear the ventilator bill post-recovery. Shakti added in the video that the man paid his bill and recalled how he was never grateful to the lord for making person naturally able to breathe and sustain his life.

Addressing the viewers, Shakti said that the story is rooted deep in his heart and added that people don’t understand the importance of life until they reach a hospital.

Lastly, he concluded his message by saying, "Take care of yourselves. Stay at home. And realize the importance of life.”

Shakti’s video got netizens emotional as they dropped, “heart-touching”, “gratitude” and prayer hand emojis in the comments section.

With the alarming increase in positive cases of COVID-19, celebrities across the world are trying to use various platforms to spread awareness.

Renowned personalities are also notifying and counselling the masses in their own responsible way.

