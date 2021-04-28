COVID 19: Anupam Kher Praises Wife Kirron Kher for Allocating Rs 1 Crore to PGI Chandigarfh

Kirron Kher, veteran actor and the BJP MP from Chandigarh recently announced to have allocated Rs 1 crore from MPLAD fund to PGI Chandigarh to combat coronavirus.

"With hope and prayers in my heart, I am donating Rs. 1 crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. I stand solidly with #MyCity #MyChandigarh #MyPeople @MoHFW_INDIA @BJP4India," she tweeted on April 27.

Kirron's actor husband Anupam Kher praised her efforts by posting the official letter and a heartfelt note on social media. The actor appreciated his wife for her understanding the need of the hour and contributing help during tough times despite fighting blood cancer and undergoing treatment herself. Anupam lauded Kirron and dubbed her actions as noble. Along with commending her efforts, the actor wished for her speedy recovery. “I am proud of you! May you be fully healthy very soon,” he wrote.

Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer last year in November. She has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai and is currently undergoing treatment. Anupam Kher shared the news via a post on Instagram earlier this month.

The veteran actress had earlier shared the news of allocating the sum on Twitter. However, her tweet that read ‘donated’ a sum of 1 crore towards the PGI Chandigarh for the immediate purchase of ventilators irked the netizens.

Twitteratti flooded the post criticizing the actress for using the word ‘donated’ instead of ‘allocated’ as she has not donated the money but released from Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

One of the users commented, "Mrs Kher doesn't know the difference between ‘allocation' vs ‘donation'. @KirronKherBJP donation is when you offer money from your personal resources. MPLAD is taxpayers’ money & you don't own it.”

The actress later acknowledged her mistake and corrected her tweet.

Some of the other renowned personalities from Bollywood who have contributed through donations are Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar among others.

