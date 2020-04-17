MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Covid-19: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas Kiss With Masks On!

Covid-19: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas Kiss With Masks On!

Hollywood power-couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were recently spotted kissing with masks on amid the coronavirus outbreak. The couple met on the sets of Dark Waters.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 6:12 PM IST
Share this:

Hollywood star Ben Affleck was spotted giving his girlfriend Ana de Armas a kiss while they both had face masks on.

The actors, who first met in November 2019 on the set of their film Deep River, went public with their romance last month after they were seen on a barefoot beach stroll during their trip to Cuba together.

On Thursday, Affleck and de Armas looked like they were in love as they walked their dogs in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Affleck had his arms wrapped around the actress for the majority of the walk before giving her a kiss - while both sported face masks.

For the outing, he wore jeans with a T-shirt and a face mask while he held the leash of a black and brown dog.

de Armas flaunted her legs in a black long-sleeved dress that had a fabric belt. She teamed it up with white sneakers and a gold ring.

The actress wore her hair loose with a make-up free face and sported a face mask as well.

She held on to the leash of her Maltese pup as they walked through a neighborhood together.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,616

    +792*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,835

    +1,076*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,767

    +252*  

  • Total DEATHS

    452

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,472,355

    +57,495*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,173,432

    +95,155*

  • Cured/Discharged

    554,786

    +29,470*  

  • Total DEATHS

    146,291

    +8,190*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres