COVID-19: Dia Mirza Raises Concern for Senior Citizens Living Alone

Actress Dia Mirza has taken to social media to raise concern for senior citizens living alone as there is a lockdown across the nation amidst widespread coronavirus scare.

She has tweeted urging the government to clarify curfew guidelines so that the vulnerable sections of society can plan better for the days ahead.

"I live at CHS where 80% of our residents are senior citizens. Many living alone. We have no access to vegetables and fruits as all vendors say the police haven't allowed them to go to the main market. Online deliveries are shut. Essentials are essential," she tweeted on March 24.

"We have put in place health protocols keeping in mind the age/needs of our senior members. This curfew needs guidelines that allow neighbourhood vegetables vendors to reach the whole sale market. Respect the need for curfew BUT it needs to ensure essentials are not affected," she added.

She is sympathetic to the protocols issued by the government and acknowledges the noble intentions behind them.

She added via Twitter, "We understand what you are dealing with currently cannot be easy by any measure. And you are doing this keeping our health in mind."

But she has also asked "how we can find solutions so that all can continue to have access to essentials".

In order to tackle the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown for 21 days beginning March 25.

