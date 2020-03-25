COVID-19: Edited Video of Taimur Ali Khan Wearing Mask is a Reminder of Staying Safe

Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is one of the most loved starkid in Bollywood. Paparazzi never miss a chance to capture the little one's candid moments and fans love his adorable pictures.

As the coronavirus outbreak has caused many deaths across the globe, celebrities are urging their followers to stay indoors to contain the spread of the deadly virus. This time, little munchkin Taimur has also asked all to stay put at home.

An edited video of Taimur has been shared by a fanpage on Instagram in which he can be seen wearing a mask. The caption of the picture read, “Stay at home."

Recently, Taimur’s fans went gaga after Kareena shared the picture of her son and husband enjoying gardening during self-isolation.

In the picture, Saif and Taimur can be seen dressed in white kurta-pyjama potting plants in their balcony.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “My boys doing their bit! Together, let’s make the world a better place for us all. Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew (sic)."

Kareena has shared a picture on Instagram showing Saif and Taimur wearing bathrobe, urging people to stay indoors during the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

Putting out the image, she wrote, Dear India, let's do this. Be responsible. Be home. Be safe. #21DayLockdown, #InThisTogether (sic).”

Coronavirus has infected over 550 people and killed nine in the country. PM Modi, announcing the lockdown, has asked Indians to not venture out of their homes for 21 days starting Wednesday.

