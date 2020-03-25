MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

COVID-19: Edited Video of Taimur Ali Khan Wearing Mask is a Reminder of Staying Safe

Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan

A morphed video of Taimur Ali Khan wearing a breathing mask has been doing the rounds on social media amid the coronavirus outbreak.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 2:29 PM IST
Share this:

Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is one of the most loved starkid in Bollywood. Paparazzi never miss a chance to capture the little one's candid moments and fans love his adorable pictures.

As the coronavirus outbreak has caused many deaths across the globe, celebrities are urging their followers to stay indoors to contain the spread of the deadly virus. This time, little munchkin Taimur has also asked all to stay put at home.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Shares Pic of Taimur and Saif Ali Khan from Indoors, Urges Fans to Stay Home

An edited video of Taimur has been shared by a fanpage on Instagram in which he can be seen wearing a mask. The caption of the picture read, “Stay at home."

View this post on Instagram

STAY AT HOME . . FOLLOW @taimur_cutiepie FOR MORE . . . . . . . . . . #taimuralikhan #kareenakapoorkhan #taimur_cutiepie #ayezadanishlover#minalsfeed #saraalikhan #saifalikhan #siddharthmalhotra #shahrukhkhan #shradhhakapoor #deepikapadukone #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt #priyankachopra #karismakapoor#aimankhanprincess #sonamkapoor #arjunkapoor #jhanvikapoor #varundhawan #kritisanon #dishapatani #jacqueline #tigershroff #nargisfakhri #urvashirautela #taimur_cutiepie #taimuralikhan #kareenakapoorkhan #taimur_cutiepie #ayezadanishlover#minalsfeed #saraalikhan #saifalikhan #siddharthmalhotra #shahrukhkhan #shradhhakapoor #deepikapadukone #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt #priyankachopra #karismakapoor#aimankhanprincess #sonamkapoor #arjunkapoor #jhanvikapoor #varundhawan #kritisanon #dishapatani #jacqueline #tigershroff #nargisfakhri #urvashirautela #taimur_cutiepie

A post shared by taimur Ali Khan (@taimur_cutiepie) on

Recently, Taimur’s fans went gaga after Kareena shared the picture of her son and husband enjoying gardening during self-isolation.

In the picture, Saif and Taimur can be seen dressed in white kurta-pyjama potting plants in their balcony.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “My boys doing their bit! Together, let’s make the world a better place for us all. Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew (sic)."

Kareena has shared a picture on Instagram showing Saif and Taimur wearing bathrobe, urging people to stay indoors during the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

Putting out the image, she wrote, Dear India, let's do this. Be responsible. Be home. Be safe. #21DayLockdown, #InThisTogether (sic).”

Coronavirus has infected over 550 people and killed nine in the country. PM Modi, announcing the lockdown, has asked Indians to not venture out of their homes for 21 days starting Wednesday.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story