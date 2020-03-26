COVID-19 Effect: Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji Shows to Replace Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the entertainment industry in Mumbai has stalled the shooting of all movies and TV serials, a week before total lockdown began in the country from March 25. As a result, shows have run out of their episode bank. The channels are now dependent on a re-run of episodes of the shows that were already being aired.

Amid all of this, noted TV serial and film producer Ekta Kapoor has announced that as goodwill, her web series Karle Tu Bhi Mohobbat, which is an ALTBalaji original, will now be aired on Zee TV. The show will be replacing popular shows Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. The Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar starrer will run between 9 pm to 10 pm. Additionally, ALTBalaji shows Baarish and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain will also run to compensate for daily soaps.

Taking to Instagram, she has shared a clip from the show, which gives a sense that it will be a love story between two people who are poles apart in terms of their attitude towards life.

Captioning the video, Ekta wrote, “V tough times but we will get through together. Since we cannot make any more eps of #kumkumbhagya #kundalibhagya we have extended our family shows to @zeetv so 9 pm to 10 pm instead of karan preeta or abhi Pragya u will see tipsy n karan! we can’t do anything to help our viewers but entertain them during these tough stressed times so this gem from our library for u all! Ur fav couple #sakshitanwar n @iamramkapoor r back from tonight 9-10pm in#karletubhimohabat on tv! Enjoy n stay home n stay safe (sic)."

