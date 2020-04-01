MOVIES

1-MIN READ

COVID-19 Effect: James Corden Calls Home-Schooling 3 Kids 'A Nightmare'

James Corden Image Courtesy: Reuters Pictures

The TV host and actor said to an entertainment portal that his respect for teachers 'is through the roof', after he had to homeschool his three kids due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 1, 2020, 9:18 AM IST
TV host and actor James Corden, who has three children with wife Julia, finds it difficult to teach students at home amid coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, James spoke about how is he spending time with children at home and why he considers home-schooling a nightmare, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"The homeschooling thing is a nightmare. My respect for teachers is through the roof. I mean, look, it's here now. Honestly, I know nothing in (this textbook). I know nothing," James said.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old star has also been working on making his late night talk show work from home. He built a set in his own garage.

James said, "The hardest thing is really putting it all together in isolation. Building a set in my garage and we just have three locked-off cameras, so I'm just there on my own. My wife is going to do my makeup, so God help me."

