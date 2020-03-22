English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

COVID-19 Effect: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor Bond Over Video Call

Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor

Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor

After Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor caught up over video call.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 22, 2020, 6:34 PM IST
B-Town's high-flying stars have found a way to stay connected despite Janata Curfew. Although life outside has virtually come to a standstill, many among our Bollywood have fallen back on technology to catch up.

Actress Katrina Kaif on Sunday posted a screenshot of a video call she had with Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, amid Janata Curfew.

"Reunited.... our newly reformed 'club' with a very appropriate name '#isolated r us'@varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever. #stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew," she wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to Katrina's post, Arjun commented: "I love that you have full network."

Varun wrote: "Farmville."

In the image, Katrina is seen smiling while Varun is seen lying on bis bed. On the other hand, Arjun is seen making funny faces.

