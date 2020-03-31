COVID-19 Effect: Morbius, Ghostbusters Sequel Latest Biggies to Be Pushed Back

Big-budget Hollywood films continue to be pushed back or postponed indefinitely in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The latest in line include Morbius, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Uncharted and Peter Rabbit 2.

These films, from Sony Pictures, will now release in 2021, reports variety.com.

Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife has moved from July 10, 2020, to March 5, 2021; Jared Leto's Morbius has been pushed back from July 31, 2020, to March 19, 2021; Tom Holland-starring video game adaptation Uncharted went from March 5, 2021, to October 8, 2021; and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway moved from August 7, 2020, to January 15, 2021.

An untitled Sony/Marvel movie was also delayed from an original October 8, 2021 date and is now undated.

Virtually every major Sony title was moved out of 2020, with the exception of Kevin Hart drama Fatherhood -- which moved up to October 23, 2020 from January 15, 2021. Tom Hanks' World War II drama Greyhound was taken off the schedule indefinitely from its June release.

Warner Bros. is also postponing Wonder Woman 1984 to August 14 instead of June 5. The studio also indefinitely pulled In the Heights -- an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical that was due out June 26 as well as Scoob, an animated film based on Scooby-Doo characters that had been set for May 15.

Other major titles that have been taken off the schedule in recent weeks include Disney's Black Widow and Mulan, Universal's Fast & Furious entry Fast 9, James Bond follow-up No Time to Die and Paramount's A Quiet Place sequel.

