COVID-19 Effect: Rishi Kapoor Concerned About Pakistani Citizens

This is not a time to hold on to ego. Rather this is the time when we should all come together to fight a bigger threat that looms large in the form of coronavirus, feels veteran Bollwood actor Rishi Kapoor. The actor took to social media to express his concern for the citizens of Pakistan.

"With all due respect, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should also advice his country to take adequate precautions. People of Pakistan are also dear to us. Once we were one. We are concerned too. This is a global crisis. No ego matter this. We love you guys. Humanity zindabad!" Kapoor tweeted.

Kapoor's words struck a chord with Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali. "Thank you so much for your lovely wishes. Much love and respect to you. You are right, we are all in this together and this is not about countries, but about humanity. Humanity Zindabad! Hope we overcome this threat soon. Love and best wishes to you," Ali commented.

Meanwhile, shooting for all formats of entertainment -- films, TV and digital -- has been stopped in Bollywood and other film industries all over India. Actors, filmmakers and technicians are confined in their homes, like most citizens across the country.

